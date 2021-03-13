ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
Covid-19’s third wave has arrived: Sultan

Abdul Rasheed Azad 13 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan on Friday revealed that the third wave of Covid-19 has started in the country. There is no doubt that the third wave of Covid-19 has started as big cities of Punjab are recording flux of Covid-19, he said, adding the new Covid-19 strain is affecting countries across the world.

He appealed the masses to continue following SOPs designed to counter the spread of Covid-19.

Sultan said the government was adopting effective measures to ensure achieving targets of universal health coverage (UHC).

While chairing a meeting on Sehat Sahulat Programme here, he said the government is working for expansion of UHC by investing in health systems, especially in primary healthcare and is committed to implement its agenda to achieve the target of UHC.

He reiterated to strengthen primary healthcare in the country and taking innovative steps to improve the health status of the people. He assured expansion in coverage of the Sehat Sahulat Programme, which will be instrumental in decreasing the financial burden on the poor and marginalized population and endorsement of the Universal Health Coverage Benefit Package.

He said the government is working on developing strategies and plans for strengthening the PHC services and implementation of UHC plan.

In wake of a sudden increase in the number of infections in the country these days, Dr Sultan urged masses to strictly adhere to Covid-19 SOPs to effectively counter the disease.

He urged citizens to wear mask, maintain social distance, wash hands with soap frequently and avoid crowded places. He asked the provincial and district governments to enforce necessary preventing measures at public places and encouraging people to protect themselves and others from the virus by adhering the SOPs.

