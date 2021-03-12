ANL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-3.72%)
ASC 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.91%)
AVN 72.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.8%)
BOP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.58%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 121.50 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (5.19%)
EPCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.2%)
FCCL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.9%)
FFBL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.62%)
FFL 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.33%)
HASCOL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
HUBC 82.92 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.62%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.21%)
JSCL 19.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-6.81%)
KAPCO 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.49%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.18%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.9%)
PAEL 31.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.44%)
PIBTL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.1%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.52%)
PPL 86.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.17%)
PRL 21.87 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.01%)
PTC 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
SILK 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
TRG 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.94%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.45%)
BR100 4,619 Increased By ▲ 75.84 (1.67%)
BR30 23,248 Increased By ▲ 335.57 (1.46%)
KSE100 43,429 Increased By ▲ 649.41 (1.52%)
KSE30 18,033 Increased By ▲ 172.26 (0.96%)
COVID-19 TOTAL DAILY
CASES 600,198 2701
DEATHS 13,430 54
Sindh 260,661 Cases
Punjab 182,576 Cases
Balochistan 19,171 Cases
Islamabad 46,963 Cases
KP 75,052 Cases
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat flat; set for second weekly drop as US weather improves

  • Losses in the soybean market were curbed by South American crop worries.
Reuters 12 Mar 2021

SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat futures were little changed on Friday, with the market set for a second straight weekly decline as expectations of improved weather across the US Plains weighed on prices.

Soybeans lost ground and were on track to end the week with losses after climbing for the last four weeks. Corn fell and is poised for a second weekly drop.

"The upcoming rainfall to the US Hard Red Winter wheat regions, including the very western third, continues to weigh on prices," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) has lost 1.6% this week, the second straight weekly loss. The market was unmoved at $6.42-1/2 a bushel by 0302 GMT.

Soybeans are down 1.3% for the week, their first weekly loss in five and the biggest slide in nearly two months. Corn is down 1.8%, its second straight weekly fall.

Weekend storms are set to soak the US Plains wheat belt, much of which has endured dry conditions for several months.

The region's winter wheat is just starting its key spring growth phase, when the crop's need for water increases.

Losses in the soybean market were curbed by South American crop worries.

The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange lowered its estimates of Argentina's soybean harvest to 44 million tonnes and its corn forecast to 45 million tonnes, below its previous forecasts of 46 million tonnes for each crop, citing dry conditions.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soyoil and soybean futures contracts on Thursday and net sellers of wheat and soymeal futures, traders said.

CBOT CBOT wheat CBOT corn CBOT soybean CBOT soyoil

Wheat flat; set for second weekly drop as US weather improves

Alarm over 'third wave' as Pakistan reports almost 3000 COVID-19 cases in a day with positivity ratio reaching 6.5%

Senate polls: Spy cameras placed by opposition to stage drama, says Faraz

Gilani claims he has already won Senate chairman slot

Telecom sector gets status of industry thru relief package

EU approves Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine

US stimulus offers 'significant' boost to global economy: IMF

Etisalat’s Group CEO meets minister

Ecnec approves 13 projects

Prince William denies British royal family is ‘racist’

US drug factory: Insider alleges Eli Lilly blocked her efforts to sound alarms

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters