ANL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-3.72%)
ASC 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.91%)
AVN 72.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.8%)
BOP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.58%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 121.50 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (5.19%)
EPCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.2%)
FCCL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.9%)
FFBL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.62%)
FFL 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.33%)
HASCOL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
HUBC 82.92 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.62%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.21%)
JSCL 19.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-6.81%)
KAPCO 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.49%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.18%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.9%)
PAEL 31.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.44%)
PIBTL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.1%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.52%)
PPL 86.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.17%)
PRL 21.87 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.01%)
PTC 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
SILK 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
TRG 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.94%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.45%)
BR100 4,619 Increased By ▲ 75.84 (1.67%)
BR30 23,248 Increased By ▲ 335.57 (1.46%)
KSE100 43,429 Increased By ▲ 649.41 (1.52%)
KSE30 18,033 Increased By ▲ 172.26 (0.96%)
COVID-19 TOTAL DAILY
CASES 600,198 2701
DEATHS 13,430 54
Sindh 260,661 Cases
Punjab 182,576 Cases
Balochistan 19,171 Cases
Islamabad 46,963 Cases
KP 75,052 Cases
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Sanofi, Translate Bio launch human trial of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine

  • Global coronavirus infections have exceeded 118 million. Highly transmissible variants of the virus are prompting governments to speed up vaccination.
Reuters 12 Mar 2021

PARIS: Sanofi and Translate Bio said on Friday they had started a human trial of their mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the French drugmaker's second vaccine project, which follows a protein-based shot hit by a delay last year.

It is the latest vaccine candidate based on a new technology known as messenger RNA. Shots by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna were launched after clinical trials showed high efficacy rates.

Real-world data from the rollout of the Pfizer shot in Israel and Britain have also been encouraging.

Sanofi and Translate Bio expect interim results of the phase I/II study, which will enroll 415 healthy adults across 13 sites, during the third quarter.

Participants will receive either a single dose of the vaccine or two doses 21 days apart while three dose levels will be examined, the companies said.

Sanofi did not give further indication on the timeline of the project.

In December 2020, Sanofi had said it was eyeing "earliest potential approval" of its mRNA vaccine in the second half of 2021, following positive preclinical data, but Sanofi's Chief Executive Paul Hudson told Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper last month the vaccine "will not be ready this year."

Last month, Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline launched a new clinical trial of a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate in a attempt to revive their efforts against the pandemic after a setback in December delayed the shot's launch.

To appease critics after the delay, Sanofi said earlier this year it agreed to fill and pack millions of doses of vaccines made by Pfizer/BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson.

Global coronavirus infections have exceeded 118 million. Highly transmissible variants of the virus are prompting governments to speed up vaccination.

Sanofi and Translate Bio said ongoing preclinical studies would continue to evaluate whether their vaccine candidate, as well as other mRNA vaccine candidates, would be efficient against variants.

The companies added they were targeting a -20 degrees Celcius storage temperature of the vaccine at launch but that they were also working at enabling the product to be stable at a 2-8 degrees temperature.

Sanofi Moderna BioNTech Pfizer

Sanofi, Translate Bio launch human trial of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine

Alarm over 'third wave' as Pakistan reports almost 3000 COVID-19 cases in a day with positivity ratio reaching 6.5%

Senate polls: Spy cameras placed by opposition to stage drama, says Faraz

Gilani claims he has already won Senate chairman slot

Telecom sector gets status of industry thru relief package

EU approves Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine

US stimulus offers 'significant' boost to global economy: IMF

Etisalat’s Group CEO meets minister

Ecnec approves 13 projects

Prince William denies British royal family is ‘racist’

US drug factory: Insider alleges Eli Lilly blocked her efforts to sound alarms

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters