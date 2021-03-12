ANL 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-6.54%)
Pakistan

Bid to smuggle narcotics from Afghanistan foiled

ISLAMABAD: Model Customs Collectorate, Appraisement & Facilitation, Peshawar has foiled an attempt to smuggle...
12 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Model Customs Collectorate, Appraisement & Facilitation, Peshawar has foiled an attempt to smuggle huge quantity of narcotics from Afghanistan.

A trailer carrying consignment of sulphur being imported from Afghanistan was searched at Customs Station, Torkham.

Upon scanning and suspicion, the doors of driver cabin were searched which led to recovery of 10.34 kg of white heroine powder packed in 10 packets which was concealed in the inner packing of driver cabin doors.

The consignment along with Narcotics has been detained and the driver is arrested for criminal prosecution under relevant laws. The estimated market value of seized heroine is around Rs. 100 million.—PR

