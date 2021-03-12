Markets
LME official prices
12 Mar 2021
LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2196.50 2149.50 8939.00 1924.50 16040.00 27700.00 2750.00 2190.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2196.50 2149.50 8939.00 1924.50 16040.00 27700.00 2750.00 2190.50
3-months Buyer 2209.50 2168.50 8917.00 1946.00 16080.00 24885.00 2773.00 2208.50
3-months Seller 2209.50 2168.50 8917.00 1946.00 16080.00 24885.00 2773.00 2208.50
15-months Buyer - - - - - 23260.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 23260.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
