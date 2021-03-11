Vodafone, Fastweb seek 1.1bn euros in damages from Tim over alleged market abuse

MILAN: Vodafone and Fastweb have asked Telecom Italia (TIM) for a total of 1.1 billion euros ($1.31 billion) in damages after a ruling by Italy's competition watchdog over alleged abuse of dominant market position, a document showed.

In March last year the regulator fined TIM 116 million euros for abusing its position in the broadband market in an attempt to obstruct the entrance of rivals.

In its 2020 annual financial report the former Italian phone monopolist said it would dispute the claims in court "with solid arguments".