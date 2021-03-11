Eight coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Eight more patients died of the COVID-19 in the district, while 106 persons tested positive during the last 24 hours. A spokesperson for the health department said on Thursday the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 545 in the district.

He said that 1015 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors labs during the same period.

He said that so far 8,631 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 1217.

He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients. At present, 142 patients, including 70 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 41, including 12 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital.