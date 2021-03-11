Pakistan reiterates its call to India to rescind all illegal actions in IIOJK

Pakistan has reiterated its call to the Indian government to rescind all its illegal actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In his weekly presser, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that Pakistan condemns the extrajudicial killings by the Indian occupational forces in IIOJK. Pakistan calls on India to take measures for the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions, he added.

He further said that the European Parliament's Sub-Committee on Human Rights has discussed the serious human rights situation and human rights activisties in IIOJK and India.

"The UK Parliamentarians have once again condemned human and civil rights abuses of Kashmiri people through military occupation of the region. They have also demanded the UK government to take action against the human rights violation in IIOJK," the FO spokesman said.

Chaudhri continued that the Editors Guild of India has once again expressed its shock on regular detention of editors of Kashmir based publications by the Indian security forces.