5,000 MG Cars cleared at Karachi Port

  • The court ordered to release 5,000 Morris Garages (MG) vehicles stuck at the Karachi port.
BR Web Desk 11 Mar 2021

The wait is finally over as the court ordered to release 5,000 Morris Garages (MG) vehicles stuck at the Karachi port.

This is great news for customers who had already booked these vehicles and were patiently waiting for them, and those who were planning to purchase the MG vehicles.

The MG cars were stuck at the Karachi Port due to a dispute over the valuation of the products between Pakistan Customs and MG Motors Pakistan, as reported by Pakwheels.com.

Pakistan Customs had stopped the cars at the Karachi port over the difference in valuation and MG Motors had to submit a Pay Order to the court as a guarantee to get them cleared.

It is important to note that if the case is won by Customs, it would cash the Pay Order; otherwise, MG Motors will get these Pay Orders back.

While a lot of people were worried about the delays in the delivery of MG cars, this recent update puts various speculations about the auto manufacturer's future in Pakistan to rest.

