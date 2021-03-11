ANL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.52%)
ASC 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
ASL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
AVN 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.64%)
BOP 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.63%)
DGKC 117.70 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.68%)
EPCL 47.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.63%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.18%)
FFBL 25.82 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.11%)
FFL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
HASCOL 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
HUBC 82.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.12%)
JSCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
KAPCO 39.86 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.43%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
MLCF 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.18%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
PIBTL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
PPL 86.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
PRL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
PTC 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
TRG 126.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.56%)
UNITY 27.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,667 Increased By ▲ 11.21 (0.24%)
BR30 23,739 Increased By ▲ 88.87 (0.38%)
KSE100 43,738 Increased By ▲ 46.68 (0.11%)
KSE30 18,255 Decreased By ▼ -71.26 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brazil central bank announces up to $1bn FX swap intervention for Thursday

  • "The central bank's recent proactive stance with its interventions ... seems to be here to stay in the near term," they wrote in a note, citing increased nervousness over inflation. "This adds another layer of support for the real."
Reuters 11 Mar 2021

BRASILIA: Brazil's central bank said on Wednesday it would sell up to $1 billion in currency swaps on Thursday, extending its recent intervention in the foreign exchange market with the real hovering near its all-time low against the US dollar.

The announcement follows two separate interventions by the central bank on Wednesday, one a $1 billion sale of currency swaps and the other a $405 million sale in the spot FX market.

The real is one of the worst-performing currencies in the world this year but rallied more than 2% on Wednesday, its biggest daily gain since late January.

Earlier this week it had slumped to 5.88 per dollar, close to last year's record low around 5.97 per dollar and taking its year-to-date decline to around 11%.

The central bank's intervention on Wednesday, this time taking advantage of a rebound in the currency rather than attempting to slow its decline, suggests a more aggressive approach.

"(This sends) a strong message to anchor financial conditions and causes discomfort to those speculating against the real," said a senior trader in Sao Paulo.

Strategists at Citi said the central bank's action is a key factor behind their near-term bullishness on the real.

"The central bank's recent proactive stance with its interventions ... seems to be here to stay in the near term," they wrote in a note, citing increased nervousness over inflation. "This adds another layer of support for the real."

The central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates next week for the first time in five years, which should also lend some support to the real, analysts say.

So far this year, the central bank has sold $5.58 billion in the spot FX market and $6 billion in the FX swaps market, according to brokerage Commcor DTVM.

Brazil's central bank Sao Paulo US dollar central bank FX market Commcor DTVM

Brazil central bank announces up to $1bn FX swap intervention for Thursday

‘Senate election showed how we are losing our moral compass’: PM

UN Security Council condemns Myanmar violence, US blacklists army leader's children

Warren Buffett net worth surpasses $100bn: Forbes

Generation threatened as pandemic sets back childhood development: UNICEF

Govt sharpening focus on targeted subsidies: PM

ECP rejects PTI's petition seeking to block Gilani's victory notification

Uzbekistan to get access to Gwadar, Karachi ports: PM

Internet, mobile banking services: SBP asks banks not to levy charges

GST removal on locally-assembled units: Samsung, OPPO may start manufacturing cellphones

Housing and construction sector: Concern voiced over slow pace of approvals in Sindh

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters