Markets
Hong Kong stocks end morning higher
- The Hang Seng Index rose 1.60 percent, or 463.71 points, to 29,371.23.
11 Mar 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rallied Thursday morning, in line with most Asian markets and following a record on Wall Street, as US price data soothed concerns about a surge in inflation caused by the expected global recovery this year.
