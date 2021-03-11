ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.29%)
Hong Kong stocks end morning higher

  • The Hang Seng Index rose 1.60 percent, or 463.71 points, to 29,371.23.
AFP 11 Mar 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rallied Thursday morning, in line with most Asian markets and following a record on Wall Street, as US price data soothed concerns about a surge in inflation caused by the expected global recovery this year.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.60 percent, or 463.71 points, to 29,371.23.

Hong Kong stocks Hang Seng Index Asian stock exchanges

