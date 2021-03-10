Pakistan initiates anti-dumping investigation on cold rolled sheets imports

Pakistan’s National Tariff Commission has initiated an anti-dumping investigation on alleged dumped imports of cold-rolled coils/sheets originating in and/or exported from the European Union, Republic of Korea, Chinese Taipei, and Vietnam into Pakistan.

As per details, NTC has received an application on December 28, 2020 under Section 20 of Anti-Dumping Duties Act, 2015 (the “Act”) from M/s Aisha Steel Mills Limited, Karachi and M/s International Steel Limited, Karachi, which are producers of flat- rolled products of iron or non- alloy steel, cold- rolled (cold- reduced), not clad, plated or coated coils and sheets.

As per NTC the applicants have alleged that CR Coils/Sheets are being exported to Pakistan at dumped prices from the European Union, Republic of Korea, Chinese Taipei and Vietnam (the "Exporting Countries"), which have caused and are causing injury to the domestic industry producing domestic like product.

It said that NTC is satisfied that the evidence and information provided in the application is sufficient to justify initiation of an investigation into the matter.

The investigation will determine whether CR Coils/Sheets originating in and/or exported from the Exporting Countries is dumped into Pakistan and whether such dumping has caused and /or is causing injury to the domestic industry within the meaning of provisions of the Act.

The product allegedly being dumped into Pakistan is flat-rolled products of iron or non- alloy steel of a width of 600mm or more, cold- rolled (cold- reduced), not clad, plated or coated (“CR Coils/Sheets”), of prime and secondary quality, of a thickness ranging from 0.15 mm to 3.00 mm in rolls or slit to length sheets, excluding CR Coils/ Sheets used in auto skins/auto grade.

The investigated product is classified under Pakistan Customs Tariff1 (“PCT”) Heading Nos. 7209.1510, 7209.1590, 7209.1610, 7209.1690, 7209.1710, 7209.1790, 7209.1810, 7209.1891, 7209.1899, 7209.2510, 7209.2590, 7209.2610, 7209.2690, 7209.2710, 7209.2790, 7209.2810, and 7209.2890.

The period under investigation is from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020.