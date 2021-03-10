ANL 33.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.97%)
ASC 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.21%)
ASL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.91%)
AVN 81.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-2.8%)
BOP 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
BYCO 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
DGKC 119.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.15%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.48%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.82%)
FFL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.84%)
HASCOL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.99%)
HUBC 83.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
JSCL 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.21%)
KAPCO 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.74%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
LOTCHEM 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
MLCF 43.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.06%)
PIBTL 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.02%)
POWER 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.43%)
PPL 86.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.04%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
PTC 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
SNGP 38.89 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.04%)
TRG 135.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.03%)
UNITY 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
BR100 4,735 Decreased By ▼ -8.54 (-0.18%)
BR30 24,180 Decreased By ▼ -107.84 (-0.44%)
KSE100 44,228 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (0.01%)
KSE30 18,527 Decreased By ▼ -43.44 (-0.23%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat inches lower, subdued USDA forecast caps losses

Reuters 10 Mar 2021

CANBERRA: US wheat futures edged lower on Wednesday, though the US Department of Agriculture's (USDA's) forecast for lower global supplies provided kept losses in check.

FUNDAMENTALS

  • The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.6% at $6.52-3/4 a bushel by 0204 GMT, after ending 1.5% higher on Tuesday.

  • The most active soybean futures were down 0.3% to $14.35-1/4 a bushel, after closing up 0.4% in the previous session.

    • The most active corn futures were down 0.7% to $5.42 a bushel, after falling 0.2% on Tuesday.

    • The USDA in its monthly supply/demand report cut its forecast of the amount of wheat left over globally at the end of the 2020/21 marketing year to 301.19 million tonnes, from 304.22 million tonnes in February, citing China's demand for feed wheat.

The figure was below the lowest in a range of analyst expectations.

  • The USDA raised its projection for global corn ending stocks to 287.67 million tonnes, from 286.53 million tonnes last month, at a time when analysts were expecting a cut.

  • The USDA lifted its forecast for Brazil's 2019/20 and 2020/21 soybean harvests.

    • But the market has shrugged this off as tight US soy stocks and dwindling global vegetable oil supplies offset weighed.

MARKET NEWS

  • The US dollar remained lower against major rivals after pulling back from multi-month highs as a retreat in Treasury yields reduced the currency's appeal.

  • Oil fell to around $68 a barrel on Tuesday in a choppy session, pressured as concerns faded of a supply disruption in Saudi Arabia, which countered a pause in the dollar's rally and prospects for tighter supply due to OPEC+ output curbs.

  • Asian stocks were set to track US gains, as falling bond yields eased concerns about surging inflation, although focus will shift to Chinese markets amid worries about policy tightening in the world's second-largest economy.

China Wheat Corn soyabean

Wheat inches lower, subdued USDA forecast caps losses

Vaccination for elderly to begin today

FBI releases new footage of Washington pipe bomb suspect

Queen vows to address Harry and Meghan racism claims

SBP chief being made accountable to Parliament

Another big hike in power tariffs anytime soon

Gilani’s victory notification: ECP rejects PTI’s demand

Elections: PM for use of technology to ensure greater transparency

PDM nominates Haideri for deputy chairman Senate slot

Ministry seeks Rs3.371bn grant for Ramazan Package

Rs70-140bn corporate tax exemptions to go, says FBR chief

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters