KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (March 9, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 552,392,704 300,995,241 26,292,910,471 12,503,484,579 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,940,352,861 (1,791,975,620) 148,377,241 Local Individuals 23,636,973,051 (22,863,330,181) 773,642,870 Local Corporates 10,360,502,687 (11,282,522,798) (922,020,111) ===============================================================================

