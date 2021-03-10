ANL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.3%)
Markets

NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on ...
10 Mar 2021

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (March 9, 2021).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
552,392,704           300,995,241        26,292,910,471          12,503,484,579
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                   Gross             Gross                   Net Buy
                               Buy              (Sell)                  /(Sell)
                                Rs                Rs                         Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor 
(Individual & Corporate)   1,940,352,861    (1,791,975,620)         148,377,241
Local Individuals         23,636,973,051   (22,863,330,181)         773,642,870
Local Corporates          10,360,502,687   (11,282,522,798)       (922,020,111)
===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

foreign investors NCCPL Local Corporates NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED

NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

