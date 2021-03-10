Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
10 Mar 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (March 9, 2021).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
552,392,704 300,995,241 26,292,910,471 12,503,484,579
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,940,352,861 (1,791,975,620) 148,377,241
Local Individuals 23,636,973,051 (22,863,330,181) 773,642,870
Local Corporates 10,360,502,687 (11,282,522,798) (922,020,111)
