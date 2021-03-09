ANL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.3%)
ECP rejects PTI’s plea seeking stay on Yousuf Raza Gilani’s victory notification

  • PTI’s legal representative Barrister Ali Zafar, Lawmakers Farrukh Habib and Kanwal Shauzab appeared before the commission and recorded their arguments.
  • Barrister Ali Zafar claimed that rigging was carried out during the Senate polls through money and party tickets.
BR Web Desk 09 Mar 2021

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday rejected PTI’s plea seeking a stay on the victory notification of Yousuf Raza Gilani as a Senator.

During the hearing of PPP leader’s son Ali Haider Gillani’s leaked video, PTI’s legal representative Barrister Ali Zafar, Lawmakers Farrukh Habib and Kanwal Shauzab appeared before the commission and recorded their arguments.

Barrister Ali Zafar claimed that rigging was carried out during the Senate polls through money and party tickets.

The member of ECP in Punjab said that PTI lawyer has already provided the transcript of the leaked video. He asked about making those who were offered money as party in the case over which?

The one who takes a bribe and the one who gives it, both are accused, said Punjab member.

The ECP while directing the PTI leaders to club all the pleas a petition and submit it again with the electoral body.

Those who took the money and those who gave must be made respondents in the petition, the ECP directed.

