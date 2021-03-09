ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-6.61%)
Illegal award of contracts: Accountability court summons Sindh CM on March 31

  • NAB has accused Murad Ali Shah of misusing the power in the disbursement of funds for the Nooriabad power plant project
  • The chief minister has allegedly caused Rs8 billion loss to the national exchequer
Fahad Zulfikar 09 Mar 2021

(Karachi) An accountability court has summoned Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in an alleged illegal award of contracts in Nooriabad power plant and money laundering charges on March 31, local media reported on Tuesday.

The reference, which was filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on January 9 against Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, has accused him of misusing the power in the disbursement of funds for the Nooriabad power plant project.

The Sindh CM is accused of misusing his authority as the Sindh finance minister before becoming the chief minister. He allegedly laundered money on the pretext of buying machinery for the Nooriabad power plant.

Khursheed Jamali, the consultant for the power plant, bought transformers for $1 million but showed the purchase order of $4 million, according to NAB.

NAB submitted a record comprising 66 volumes. It contains statements of witnesses and other evidence against the CM. He has been accused of causing Rs8 billion loss to the national exchequer.

