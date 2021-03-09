ANL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-6.61%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.11%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.29%)
AVN 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-6.77%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
BYCO 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-5.4%)
DGKC 119.98 Decreased By ▼ -7.17 (-5.64%)
EPCL 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.63%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-4.98%)
FFBL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.63%)
FFL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.58%)
HASCOL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.75%)
HUBC 82.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.56%)
JSCL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.77%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.78%)
LOTCHEM 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
MLCF 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.61%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-6.02%)
PIBTL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.29%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.42%)
PPL 88.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.09%)
PRL 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-5.68%)
PTC 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.49%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.98%)
SNGP 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-4.69%)
TRG 136.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.80 (-4.76%)
UNITY 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-5.96%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.84%)
BR100 4,735 Decreased By ▼ -101.34 (-2.1%)
BR30 24,214 Decreased By ▼ -758.96 (-3.04%)
KSE100 44,177 Decreased By ▼ -874.28 (-1.94%)
KSE30 18,555 Decreased By ▼ -316.2 (-1.68%)
Turkish lira claws back some losses after two-week slide

  • In the previous session it hit 7.7840, the weakest since Dec. 17, and has tumbled for more than two weeks.
Reuters 09 Mar 2021

ISTANBUL: The Turkish lira recovered 0.8% against the dollar on Tuesday after hitting its weakest since mid-December in the previous session, in a slump that has raised expectations the central bank could lift interest rates from 17% next week.

The lira strengthened to as far as 7.68 against the greenback at 0608 GMT, from a close of 7.7440 Monday. In the previous session it hit 7.7840, the weakest since Dec. 17, and has tumbled for more than two weeks.

Turkey Turkish lira interest rates December

