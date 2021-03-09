Punjab Assembly speaker summons Faisalabad DC

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervez Elahi on Monday summoned deputy commissioner Faisalabad to his chamber on Tuesday. The speaker expressed his anger on deputy commissioner Faisalabad as funds of Rs100 million have been available for the construction of Rescue 1122 for a year but the deputy commissioner Faisalabad does not listen to any one including the speaker.

The speaker said that deputy commissioner was at home but he told that he was in meeting. Pervez Elahi in his remarks said that deputy commissioner was not responding even to the ministers.

PML (N) MPA Khalil Tahir Sindhu condemned the attitude of deputy commissioner. He said that Pervez Elahi was former Chief Minister and Deputy Prime Minister but a grade eighteen officer was not ready to listen to him.

The Audit Reports on the Accounts of Expenditure of Government of the Punjab for the Audit Year 2019-20 (Vol-I&II), Special Study on Stock of Stone-Irrigation Department, Government of the Punjab for the Audit Year 2017-18 and audit Report on the Accounts of Communication and Works, Housing, Urban Developments & Public Health Engineering, Irrigation, Local Government & Community Development, Energy Departments and Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab, Government of the Punjab for the Audit Year 2019-20 were laid in the house by the government.

After completion of the agenda the speaker adjourned the session till 2pm on Tuesday.

