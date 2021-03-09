Algeria tenders to buy nominal 50,000 tonnes milling wheat

HAMBURG: Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC has issued an international tender to buy milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Sunday. The tender sought a nominal 50,000 tonnes but Algeria often buys considerably more in its tenders than the nominal volume sought.

Tender deadline is Tuesday, March 9, with offers remaining valid up to Wednesday, March 10. The wheat is sought for shipment in two periods from the main supply regions including Europe: April 15 and April 16-30. If sourced from South America, shipment is between March 1-15 and March 16-31. Algeria is a vital customer for wheat from the European Union, especially France.