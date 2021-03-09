FFC RAISING DAY 8th March: FFC CORPORATE AWARDS

• PSX Top 25 Companies Award for consecutive 10th year since 2010

• ICAP / ICMAP Best Corporate Report Award 2019

• FFC Annual Report was declared the Winner in Best Presented Annual Report Competition by South Federation of Accountants (SAFA) for year 2019

• Company's Sustainability Report for year 2019 has also been awarded the first prize in the Sustainability Report Category

• Company also achieved Management Excellence Award by Management Association of Pakistan (MAP) for exemplary management standards for 6th consecutive year.

• In appreciation of FFC's commitment to Safety, Health and Environment, the International Fertilizer Association (IFA) has declared FFC as "Industry Stewardship Champion" for the 2nd consecutive year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021