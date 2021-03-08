Shibli Faraz briefs PM on Digital Media Advertising Policy

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, Focal Person to the PM on Digital Media Dr Arslan Khalid and General Manager Digital Media Wing Imran Ghazali called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday.

Senator Shibli Faraz apprised the prime minister about the Digital Media Advertising Policy, which was proposed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for approval of the PM Office.

The prime minister was briefed that there were currently 93 million Internet users, including over 45 million social media users in Pakistan, which were continuously growing.

Keeping in view the rising trend, a mechanism for release of public sector advertisements on digital media had been proposed.

He was told that currently, there was no mechanism in place for digital media advertisements of the Federal Government.

It would be the first ever policy by the Government of Pakistan that would enable it to advertise on digital and social media platforms through the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The prime minister was further told that Pakistan’s Digital Media Industry was rapidly growing, and the policy would encourage the new digital platforms and content creators, and overall help the country’s economy.

Recognition of the digital media industry would encourage the corporate sector to adopt digital media as an advertising medium.

Dr Arslan Khalid briefed the prime minister about Digital Media Development Programme (DMDP).

He said the DMDP was a multifaceted programme, which focused on the development and growth of the Digital Media Industry of Pakistan and extending digital literacy to the grassroots levels.

The DMDP aimed to bridge the gap between the students, government, and the Digital Media Industry in order to move towards a brighter future in the Digital Media Ecosystem.

Imran Ghazali also presented a six months performance report of Digital Media Wing.

The prime minister appreciated the Minister for Information and Broadcasting for steps taken by the ministry to strengthen Digital Media Industry of Pakistan.