KP Governor welcomes dress-code for students in UoP

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor Shah Farman has welcomed the decision of the University of Peshawar (UoP) to introduce a simple and decent dress code for male and female students.

He said that University of Peshawar was oldest and high-ranking educational institute, a role model for other universities across the province. The governor said that provision of quality education and other decisions taken by the administration of UoP was a precedent for other universities.

He expressed these views while chairing the University’s Senate meeting held here at Governor House. The governor was briefed by Vice Chancellor UoP Dr Mohammad Idress about the steps taken under Reforms Agenda 2020-21 and matters pertaining to annual budget 2019-20 including pay and allowances, pensions, campus management system and future planning of the varsity.

Shah Farman on the occasion directed the Vice Chancellor to take effective administrative decisions in the budget preparation keeping in view priorities of the university.

He said that he was overseeing financial crunch of UoP and all other varsities of the province, adding that unfortunately decisions taken for vested interests had put the future of youth in danger which is not acceptable.

He said that character building of students was an important part of the education as teachers were the role model for students.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Higher Education and Information, Kamran Bangash, Principal Secretary to Governor Mohammad Idrees Khan, Secretary Higher Education Mohammad Daood Khan, and Additional Secretary Finance Safeer Ahmed.