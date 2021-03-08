Khalilzad, COAS Bajwa discuss Afghan peace process

United States (US) Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ), ISPR said on Monday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters pertaining to the regional security situation and the Afghan peace process were discussed.

The US Special Representative lauded the efforts of Pakistan for peace in the region during his meeting with COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Commander Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan General Austin Scott Miller was also present in the meeting, said military’s media wing.

It is pertinent to mention here that Zalmay Khalilzad is currently working with Pakistan to make the intra-Afghan dialogue a success.

He had frequently visited Pakistan and met with the COAS over the matter.