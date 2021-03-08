Pakistan
Sufferings of Kashmiri women go unabated: Shehryar Afridi
- Kashmiri women are not safe in their own houses. They are true face of resistance in IIOJK, he tweeted.
08 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi on Monday said the miseries and sufferings of Kashmiri women at the hands of brutal Indian forces continued to go unabated.
In his message on the occasion of International Women's Day, he urged the world to pressurize India to end plight of women in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
"Kashmiri women are not safe in their own houses. They are true face of resistance in IIOJK, " he tweeted.
He further added that Indian forces were using rape as tool of genocide in Kashmir to break resolve of Kashmiris for freedom from Indian illegal occupation as women teach their kids to fight oppression.
PDM nominates Gilani as candidate for Senate chairman
Sufferings of Kashmiri women go unabated: Shehryar Afridi
Khalilzad, COAS Bajwa discuss Afghan peace process
PM Imran vows to bring election reforms to eliminate corrupt practices
Surge in COVID cases: Govt to reconsider decision of reopening schools
ECP forms committees to investigate NA-75 by-elections
Sindh's COVID-19 positivity ratio rises in first week of March
Four terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan IBO: ISPR
'We did everything we could' to stay in royal family: Harry
10 years on, no peace after war in Syria
Covid's impact could mean millions more child marriages: Unicef
There is need for effective action against global spread of fake COVID-19 vaccines, Pakistan urges world
Read more stories
Comments