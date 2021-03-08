World
Meghan considered suicide while a British royal
- Asked if she thought of harming herself or having suicidal thoughts she said: "Yes. This was very, very clear, ... and very scary."
08 Mar 2021
LONDON: Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, said she was so unhappy in the British royal family that she considered suicide or self harm after asking for help but getting none.
"I just didn't want to be alive any more. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought. And I remember how he (Harry) just cradled me," Meghan said in an interview with US station CBS.
Asked if she thought of harming herself or having suicidal thoughts she said: "Yes. This was very, very clear, ... and very scary."
Four terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Meghan considered suicide while a British royal
Yemen's Houthis say they fire missiles, drones at Saudi oil, military facilities
International Women's Day: COAS says Pakistani women deserve our immense respect, gratitude
Meghan and Harry on racism in UK royal family, suicidal thoughts and walking away
Two urea plants: Ministry seeks Rs2bn grant for subsidy
Chinese beauty app Meitu shares surge after cryptocurrency investment
Govt steps up criticism of opposition after trust vote
Broadsheet body chairman: Summary on pay, allowances moved
China exports spike to highest in decades
Amendment in sales tax clause: NMS operators seek help from AEDB
Bilawal says everyone wants to get rid of ‘Wasim Akram Plus’
Read more stories
Comments