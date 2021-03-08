Jazz Business Golf Outing 2021 held

KARACHI: The Jazz Business Golf Outing 2021 was organized at the Airmen Golf Club, Karachi Sunday. The one-day event saw participation from distinguished customers of Jazz, business partners, and stakeholders. Every year, Jazz Business organises such occasions to thank our enterprise customers and to provide avenues of healthy pursuits.

Ali Naseer, Chief Business Officer, Jazz said, “Jazz Business has always tried to create opportunities to connect with our valued partners. Through this outing, we aim to provide a platform to golfing enthusiasts from our corporate customer base.”—PR

