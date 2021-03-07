ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.83%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
AVN 92.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.32%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
DGKC 134.70 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.9%)
EPCL 50.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.04%)
FCCL 24.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.36%)
FFBL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.98%)
FFL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.13%)
HASCOL 10.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.33 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.45%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4%)
JSCL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
KAPCO 41.55 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.23%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
MLCF 46.42 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.18%)
PAEL 37.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.5%)
PIBTL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.36%)
POWER 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
PPL 90.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.34%)
PRL 26.86 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.32%)
PTC 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.28%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.71 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.16%)
TRG 146.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.1%)
UNITY 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.38%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 4,965 Increased By ▲ 76.98 (1.57%)
BR30 25,754 Increased By ▲ 477.72 (1.89%)
KSE100 45,837 Increased By ▲ 558.82 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,174 Increased By ▲ 275.54 (1.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CM urged to resolve issues of SITE area

Recorder Report 07 Mar 2021

KARACHI: SITE Association of Industry president Abdul Hadi has expressed his concern over delay in start of infrastructure restoration work in SITE area and appealed to the chief minister of Sindh to take notice of the situation.

The SAI chief said that under the circumstances, it had become very difficult for the industrialists to reach their factories.

Even pedestrians were facing a lot of difficulties in reaching their destinations.

Not only this, many of the transporters had refused to pick up export consignments from the factories in SITE area while those who agreed demanded to be paid freight charges four times that of normal charges.

The increase in transportation costs had had a direct impact on the production cost, thereby making exports uncompetitive in the international markets.

The SAI chief said that due to completely destroyed infrastructure in SITE area, incidents of overturning of loaded trucks and other vehicles had become a routine. Moreover, due to destroyed roads, incidents of snatching had also increased in the SITE area, he said.

Abdul Hadi appealed to the chief minister of Sindh to take personal interest in resolving the issues of SITE area and issue immediate orders to the departments concerned to start infrastructure uplift work.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Exports Abdul Hadi infrastructure SITE area

CM urged to resolve issues of SITE area

PM Imran directs Hafeez Shaikh to continue as Finance Minister

Biden Covid rescue plan clears crucial Senate hurdle

Power Division asks Discos to outsource recovery of bills

Hafeez meets PM

Qureshi terms fresh election demand meaningless, unconstitutional

No one can match a plan ‘knitted’ by Zardari, Nawaz, Fazl: Bilawal

Two ‘foot soldiers’ meet PM, deny taking bribe

PDM rejects vote of confidence

Disparity reduction allowance: Grant approved by finance ministry

TCP invites fresh bids for white sugar

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.