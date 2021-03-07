CM urged to resolve issues of SITE area

KARACHI: SITE Association of Industry president Abdul Hadi has expressed his concern over delay in start of infrastructure restoration work in SITE area and appealed to the chief minister of Sindh to take notice of the situation.

The SAI chief said that under the circumstances, it had become very difficult for the industrialists to reach their factories.

Even pedestrians were facing a lot of difficulties in reaching their destinations.

Not only this, many of the transporters had refused to pick up export consignments from the factories in SITE area while those who agreed demanded to be paid freight charges four times that of normal charges.

The increase in transportation costs had had a direct impact on the production cost, thereby making exports uncompetitive in the international markets.

The SAI chief said that due to completely destroyed infrastructure in SITE area, incidents of overturning of loaded trucks and other vehicles had become a routine. Moreover, due to destroyed roads, incidents of snatching had also increased in the SITE area, he said.

Abdul Hadi appealed to the chief minister of Sindh to take personal interest in resolving the issues of SITE area and issue immediate orders to the departments concerned to start infrastructure uplift work.

