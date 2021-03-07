Ukraine barley exports prices hit new high

KYIV: Ukrainian barley export prices have risen to an all-time high supported by demand from China and expected export restrictions in Russia, APK-Inform agriculture consultancy said on Wednesday.

Barley bid export prices rose to $243-$249 per tonne CPT (carriage paid for) Black Sea, the consultancy said in a report. “Strong demand from China continues to play a key role. In July-January 2020-2021 season, China has already imported more than 3 times more Ukrainian barley than in the entire previous season,” APK-Inform said.

It also mentioned the Russian government’s formula-based export tax system for wheat, corn and barley that is designed to help combat domestic food price inflation. Ukraine, a major barley exporter, harvested 7.6 million tonnes of barley in 2020 and the government had expected exports could total 3.8 million tonnes in the 2020-21 July-June season.—Reuters