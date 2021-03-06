Eight terrorists including three commanders gunned down in North Waziristan: ISPR

At least eight militants including three commanders were killed in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) on terrorist hideouts in North Waziristan, ISPR said on Saturday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the intelligence-based raids were carried out in Boya and Dosalli areas of North Waziristan.

After an exchange of fire, eight terrorists including three militant commanders were killed, said military’s media wing.

Sharing the identities of the slain terrorists, ISPR said that Abdul Aneer alias Adil (TTP Toofan group), Junaid alias Jamid (TTP Tariq group) and Khaliq Shadeen alias Rehan (TTP Sadiq Noor group) were killed in the operation.

“These terrorists remained involved in militant activities against security forces, law enforcement agencies and locals of the area since 2009 including carrying out IED attacks, firing, target killing, kidnapping for ransom and extortion,” it said.

The ISPR further said that the terrorists were also involved in recruiting terrorists in the area. “Security Forces recovered huge cache of arms from hideouts,” it said.