Saaf Pani case: Shehbaz's daughter, son-in-law declared absconders

  • A report was filed by NAB about continuous non-appearance of Imran Ali Yousaf and Rabia Imran in the case.
APP 06 Mar 2021

LAHORE: An accountability court on Saturday declared Imran Ali Yousaf and Rabia Imran, son-in-law and daughter of opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, as absconders over their continuous non-appearance in the Saaf Pani corruption case.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings. A report was filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) about continuous non-appearance of Imran Ali Yousaf and Rabia Imran in the case.

The bureau had stated that the process under Section 87 of the CrPC for declaring the suspects as absconders had been completed as the couple had failed to attend the proceedings despite a last opportunity was given to them.

The court declared the suspects as absconders and directed the investigation officer to start further process against them under Section 88 of the CrPC, which included confiscation of moveable and immoveable properties of the absconders.

The court also allowed an application, filed on behalf of Engineer Qamar-ul-Islam for one-time exemption from personal appearance during the proceedings, besides adjourning further hearing till April 3.

The bureau had alleged that the former chief executive officer (CEO) Saaf Pani Company illegally approved payment of Rs24.7 million to the management of Ali and Fatima Developers (Pvt) Limited in lieu of the office rent for the Saaf Pani Company, though the possession of the building was not taken ever.

Ali and Fatima Developers is owned by Imran Ali Yousaf and Rabia Imran.

Former director Saaf Pani Company Engineer Qamarul Islam, former CEO Waseem Ajmal and others were also nominated as the accused in the case.

NAB alleged that the accused caused a loss of Rs370.5 million to the national exchequer. The bureau said that the accused purchased water filtration plants at exorbitant rates whereas civil, electrical and solar works were also executed at exorbitant rates.

