PM Imran directs Hafeez Shaikh to continue as Finance Minister

  • During the meeting PM Imran expressed full confidence in his abilities and asked that he continue his work.
  • Shaikh had lost a Senate seat from PDM's joint candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani.
BR Web Desk Updated 06 Mar 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday directed Abdul Hafeez Shaikh to carry on his duties as Minister for Finance despite his defeat to Opposition candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani in the Senate election.

As per details, the development was made after the meeting between Shaikh and PM Imran in Islamabad.

During the meeting PM Imran expressed full confidence in his abilities and asked that he continue his work.

Speaking on the occasion PM lauded the performance of the finance minister. “Hafeez Shaikh played a key role in making Pakistani economy better,” said PM.

They added that following Shaikh's meeting with the premier, he decided not to hand in his resignation.

It is worth to mention here that, the ruling party had suffered a setback when its candidate Abdul Hafeez Shaikh lost a Senate seat from Islamabad to a joint candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), former premier Yousuf Raza Gilani.

Following his defeat, PM Khan had voluntarily announced to take a vote of confidence after Hafeez Sheikh lost his Senate election.

