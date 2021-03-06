New Suzuki Swift to hit the local market after 11 years.

Pak Suzuki has announced that the new Suzuki Swift will hit the local market after 11 years. The company decided to discontinue the old model of the 1300cc car in August 2021.

According to a notification issued by the auto manufacturer, 668 DLX NAV variants and 2423 AT NAV variants will be produced till August this year.

Moreover, the new model is expected to be launched in the second quarter of 2021 and will be available for sales by the end of this year, as per reports by Pakwheels.com

While the company has disclosed very little information about the new model, Suzuki will most probably launch the 4th generation of Swift in Pakistan.

Furthermore, this new hatchback model is expected to feature a 1.2L 4-cylinder K12M Naturally Aspirated engine with 82hp and113 Nm of torque and 5-Speed Manual or 5-Speed AGS Transmission.