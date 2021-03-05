ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.83%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
AVN 92.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.32%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
DGKC 134.70 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.9%)
EPCL 50.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.04%)
FCCL 24.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.36%)
FFBL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.98%)
FFL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.13%)
HASCOL 10.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.33 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.45%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4%)
JSCL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
KAPCO 41.55 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (7.23%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
MLCF 46.42 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.18%)
PAEL 37.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.5%)
PIBTL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.36%)
POWER 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
PPL 90.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.34%)
PRL 26.86 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.32%)
PTC 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.28%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.71 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.16%)
TRG 146.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.1%)
UNITY 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.38%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 4,965 Increased By ▲ 76.98 (1.57%)
BR30 25,754 Increased By ▲ 477.72 (1.89%)
KSE100 45,837 Increased By ▲ 558.82 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,174 Increased By ▲ 275.54 (1.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russia's Sakhalin Energy makes changes to LNG output after equipment failure

  • It said it was also "optimising" production at the Lunskaya A offshore platform , which mainly produces gas for the LNG plant, and evaluating the impact on LNG loading schedules.
  • Sakhalin Energy produced and shipped record volumes of LNG in 2020 topping 11.6 million tonnes.
Reuters 05 Mar 2021

MOSCOW: Russia's Sakhalin Energy, the international operator of a pioneering liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in eastern Russia, said it had to make changes to its LNG output on March 1 after the failure of one of two gas pumping aggregates.

It said it was also "optimising" production at the Lunskaya A offshore platform , which mainly produces gas for the LNG plant, and evaluating the impact on LNG loading schedules.

The failure has not affected oil and gas production at other platforms, the Piltun-Astokhskaya A and Piltun-Astokhskaya B.

It has not made further comments, saying it has been working to restore production.

According to a trade source, one of the two trains at Sakhalin-2 plant has been offline following the accident.

Sakhalin Energy produced and shipped record volumes of LNG in 2020 topping 11.6 million tonnes.

The company supplies LNG to the Asia-Pacific with major customers in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and China.

Equity holders in Sakhalin Energy include Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, and Japan's Mitsui and Mitsubishi Corp.

LNG trade LNG market LNG output Russia's Sakhalin Energy

Russia's Sakhalin Energy makes changes to LNG output after equipment failure

PTI challenges re-polling decision in Daska's NA-75 constituency

Pakistan reports 1,579 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

DRAP approves Sinopharm vaccine for people above 60 years

MQM-P, PML-Q express full confidence in PM Imran

Hafeez Sheikh's loss could lead to change of guard at Finance Ministry, say Experts

Embittered PM flays ECP, sharpens anti-PDM rhetoric

Daily US Covid cases below 40,000 for first time in months: monitor

China military budget to grow 6.8% in 2021

WHO scraps plan for interim report on Wuhan virus mission: WSJ

Reading aloud of 628-page Covid bill delays debate in US Senate

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters