Russia's Sakhalin Energy makes changes to LNG output after equipment failure

MOSCOW: Russia's Sakhalin Energy, the international operator of a pioneering liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in eastern Russia, said it had to make changes to its LNG output on March 1 after the failure of one of two gas pumping aggregates.

It said it was also "optimising" production at the Lunskaya A offshore platform , which mainly produces gas for the LNG plant, and evaluating the impact on LNG loading schedules.

The failure has not affected oil and gas production at other platforms, the Piltun-Astokhskaya A and Piltun-Astokhskaya B.

It has not made further comments, saying it has been working to restore production.

According to a trade source, one of the two trains at Sakhalin-2 plant has been offline following the accident.

Sakhalin Energy produced and shipped record volumes of LNG in 2020 topping 11.6 million tonnes.

The company supplies LNG to the Asia-Pacific with major customers in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and China.

Equity holders in Sakhalin Energy include Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, and Japan's Mitsui and Mitsubishi Corp.