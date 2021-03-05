World
UK to publish post-Brexit defence and foreign policy review on March 17
05 Mar 2021
LONDON: Britain will publish a review of its post-Brexit defence, security and foreign policy priorities on March 16, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Friday.
The long-awaited document, known as the 'integrated review', has previously been billed by Johnson as the "biggest review of our foreign, defence, security and development policy since the end of the Cold War".
The publication will be followed on March 22 by a defence-specific document setting out plans for the modernisation of Britain's armed forces.
