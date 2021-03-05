ANL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
ASC 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.62%)
BOP 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 132.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
EPCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
FCCL 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
FFL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HASCOL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
HUBC 84.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
JSCL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.55%)
KAPCO 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.45%)
KEL 3.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
MLCF 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.05%)
PAEL 36.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
PIBTL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
POWER 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
PPL 90.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.56%)
PRL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.33%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.63%)
UNITY 29.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.57%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.82%)
BR100 4,879 Decreased By ▼ -8.99 (-0.18%)
BR30 25,206 Decreased By ▼ -69.93 (-0.28%)
KSE100 45,250 Decreased By ▼ -28.39 (-0.06%)
KSE30 18,903 Increased By ▲ 5 (0.03%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM says has identified black sheep

Zulfiqar Ahmad Updated 05 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The lawmakers allegedly involved in “selling” their votes to opposition candidate Yosuaf Raza Gilani in the Senate elections, which resulted in the defeat of finance minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, have been identified.

This was revealed by Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a meeting of senior party leaders, which was also attended by chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to take stock of the situation following PTI candidate Dr Sheikh’s defeat in the Senate polls. “A few of our people were bought [and] we know all their names,” the sources quoted the prime minister as saying during the meeting. However, the prime minister did not say anything about the action his party would possibly take against the members allegedly involved in “selling” their votes in the crucial Senate election.

But the sources said the members who “betrayed” the party, voted against its candidates or intentionally wasted their votes would face a disciplinary action that may not be different from the one that his party’s 20 MPs in KPK faced. They were expelled from the party. “I knew the opponents would use money to buy votes [in the Senate elections], but if they think they can browbeat me, they’re mistaken,” the premier was quoted as telling the meeting.

The prime minister said he would keep on exposing the opposition as their politics through use of corrupt money would be of no use as people know “the politics of Zardari and Co”.

“The change of the corrupt system is my top most priority, and I’ll not rest unless the status quo is defeated. If someone has any objection with my ideology, he or she is free to go somewhere else,” he declared.

The legal and constitutional experts also briefed the prime minister about the vote of confidence and other issues pertaining to March 3rd Senate elections, especially the purported use of money to “buy” the loyalties of the PTI MPs by the opposition.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Asad Qaiser National Assembly Sadiq Sanjrani Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Imran Khan Senate election Opposition party Yosuaf Raza Gilani

PM says has identified black sheep

Daily US Covid cases below 40,000 for first time in months: monitor

China military budget to grow 6.8% in 2021

WHO scraps plan for interim report on Wuhan virus mission: WSJ

Reading aloud of 628-page Covid bill delays debate in US Senate

Covid crisis: Proposed plan aimed at providing fiscal space to developing states

Telecom sector: Universal service subsidy requirement offsets fiscal revenues: WB

PM holds talks with COAS, ISI chief

PM to seek vote of confidence tomorrow

ECP takes notice of PM’s remarks

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.