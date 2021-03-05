ANL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
Pakistan

75 suspects arrested in search operation

Recorder Report 05 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The twin cities’ police, on Thursday, conducted joint patrolling as well as search operation at the IJP road, and arrested 75 suspects.

The capital and Rawalpindi police have conducted joint patrolling following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamilur Rehman at the IJP road — the border of both the cities.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations), Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer, said that the police of both districts conducted patrolling as well as search operation from 6pm to 10pm last night near the areas of the IJP Road, Double Road, and the Carriage Factory.

This exercise, he said, was participated by police officials of the Industrial Area, and Sabzi Mandi police stations of Islamabad, and New Town and Pirwadhai police stations of Rawalpindi.

Special Protection Unit of Islamabad police and Elite and Dolphin Force from Rawalpindi also participated, and nabbed a total of 75 suspects. As many as 60 suspects were shifted to police stations of Islamabad, while 15 to police stations of Rawalpindi. The SSP said that the purpose of such operation was to curb crime through coordinated efforts.

