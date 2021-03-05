ANL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
Governor acknowledges services of Pak Navy

Recorder Report 05 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Governor, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Thursday said that Pakistan Navy is successfully tackling the maritime challenges and always reduced India’s pride to dust through a befitting response.

“Peace 2021 Exercises are a manifestation of regional peace, especially in the Indian Ocean; Pakistan Navy is recognized as a strong and resolute naval force in the region,” the Governor said while addressing the participants of the 50th PN Staff Course 15-faculty members and 84-course members including 21 officers from friendly countries headed by Commandant PN War College Rear Admiral Muhammad Zubair Shafique at Governor’s House.

He said, “Pakistan wants peace and prosperity in the region and the nation salutes the sacrifices of the martyrs of the Pakistan Navy, which is playing a crucial role in achieving national economic interests by defending the country’s maritime boundaries as well as providing security at Gwadar Port and CPEC sea routes.”

The Governor maintained that Pakistan has the best Armed forces in the world who are always ready to sacrifice their lives for the protection of the country’s borders and have always given a befitting response to the country’s adversaries. Pakistan is capable of defending every single inch of its borders.

