IS recruiting British youth in pandemic: foreign minister

LONDON: The Islamic State group and other terror organisations are recruiting young people in the UK in “worrying numbers”, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab warned on Thursday.

Speaking in the UK parliament, Raab said the country’s counter-terrorism referral unit saw a seven percent rise in the volume of terrorist content found online in the year to December 2020.

He added that British police were seeing “a worrying rise in the proportion of children and teenagers that are now being arrested for terrorism offences”.