Pakistan
ECP should take notice of horse trading in Senate polls: Zartaj
- The minister questioned over the victory of Pakistan Peoples Party candidate Gillani as it had no majority in the national assembly.
04 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir Thursday said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should take notice of horse trading in the Senate elections.
Talking to a private news channel, she accused the opposition candidate Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani for winning the general seat of Islamabad through illegal means.
