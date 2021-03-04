FPCCI doing utmost to solve problems of transporters, exporters: VP

PESHAWAR: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Vice President Muhammad Zahid Shah Thursday said that the camber was doing utmost effort to solve the problems of goods transport, honey, exporters and dealers solar wall panels.

He expressed these views while addressing the first meeting of the Conveners and Deputy Conveners of Center Standing Committees of the Federation. President Swabi chamber Sheraz Bacha, Chairman All Pakistan Goods Federation Liaqat Ali, Executive Member Syed Ejaz Hussain Shah and others.

Zahid Shah said that the issues of goods transporters would be taken up with the provincial government and Excise department and soon a meeting with Chief Secretary KP would be arranged as well.

He urged the conveners and deputy conveners of Standing Committees to do their best to resolve the issues of business community.

He assured that he would work with SMEDA, TDP and other organizations for industrial development and solving the problems of business community.