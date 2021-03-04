Practicing drills: Zarb-e-Hadeed aims to enhance operational preparedness: ISPR

(Karachi) Troops of Bahawalpur Corps are practicing drills and procedures as part of annual winter collective training exercise, Zarb-e-Hadeed, which aims to enhance operational preparedness and synergy amongst various components of forces, a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated on Thursday.

The military's media wing said that the exercise areas covers vast expanse of desert and plains where the participating units are rehearsing various response measures under testing weather conditions, challenging terrain and actual battlefield environment.

The Participating units displayed high level of synergy and professionalism during the assembly, move, tactical combat and fire power demonstration phases of the exercise, it added.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited training area in Thar Desert near Chhor where he witnessed the integrated maneuvers of infantry and mechanized forces in a defensive role.

The army chief witnessed the training exercise, Jidarul Hadeed, wherein the operational capability of field formations operating in desert is being tested in near battlefield environment.