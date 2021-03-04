PM to lay foundation stone of LDA City project on 12th

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone of the LDA City New Pakistan Apartments project on March 12.

"Confirmation has been given by the Prime Minister's Secretariat," said Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Vice Chairman SM Imran in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

According to him, the groundbreaking ceremony will be held at Mouza Haloki near the Lahore Ring Road and preparations for the event have begun.

