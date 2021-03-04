Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Wednesday (March 3, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 03.03.2021 VALUE 03.03.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.0658% PA 0.6843% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months -0.0495% PA 0.7005% PA For 12 months 0.0336% PA 0.9086% PA For 2 Years 0.0336% PA 1.4086% PA For 3 Years 0.0336% PA 1.6586% PA For 4 years 0.0336% PA 1.9086% PA For 5 years 0.0336% PA 2.0336% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 03.03.2021 VALUE 03.03.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months -0.1798% PA 0.5703% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1586% PA 0.5914% PA For 12 Months -0.1023% PA 0.7728% PA For 2 Years -0.1023% PA 1.2728% PA For 3 Years -0.1023% PA 1.5228% PA For 4 years -0.1023% PA 1.7728% PA For 5 years -0.1023% PA 1.8978% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 03.03.2021 VALUE 03.03.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3011% PA 1.0511% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2681% PA 1.0181% PA For 12 Months 0.2371% PA 1.1121% PA For 2 Years 0.2371% PA 1.6121% PA For 3 Years 0.2371% PA 1.8621% PA For 4 years 0.2371% PA 2.1121% PA For 5 years 0.2371% PA 2.2371% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 03.03.2021 VALUE 03.03.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1628% PA 0.5872% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1977% PA 0.5523% PA For 12 Months -0.2073% PA 0.6677% PA For 2 Years -0.2073% PA 1.1677% PA For 3 Years -0.2073% PA 1.4177% PA For 4 Years -0.2073% PA 1.6677% PA For 5 years -0.2073% PA 1.7927% PA ========================================================

