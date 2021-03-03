ANL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.21%)
ASC 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.22%)
ASL 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
DGKC 137.50 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (1.63%)
EPCL 51.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.72%)
FCCL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
FFBL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.88%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.82%)
HASCOL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUMNL 7.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.69%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.04%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
MLCF 47.59 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.6%)
PAEL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.23%)
PIBTL 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
POWER 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.9%)
PPL 90.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.58%)
PRL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (6.31%)
PTC 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (6.53%)
TRG 147.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.36%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 5,016 Increased By ▲ 30.84 (0.62%)
BR30 26,130 Increased By ▲ 297.73 (1.15%)
KSE100 46,158 Increased By ▲ 193.53 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,308 Increased By ▲ 71.8 (0.37%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Ryanair hopes for 60-70pc of normal traffic this summer

  • "We would be hopeful that we could fly maybe 60, 70% of our normal traffic volumes during the peak summer months ... June, July, August and September," he said. "That's about as optimistic as its going to get."
  • "We don't need a taskforce, we just need action," O'Leary said. "The real challenge is timing here ... we need to give them the clarity to book their summer holidays."
Reuters 03 Mar 2021

LONDON: Ryanair hopes to fly up to 70% of 2019 passenger numbers this summer, thanks to COVID-19 vaccines and more coronavirus testing, provided travellers who have been vaccinated or had negative tests are made exempt from quarantine rules.

Speaking before a British parliamentary committee on Wednesday, Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary also warned that a mooted government vaccine passport is unlikely to be ready in time for the peak holiday season.

"We would be hopeful that we could fly maybe 60, 70% of our normal traffic volumes during the peak summer months ... June, July, August and September," he said. "That's about as optimistic as its going to get."

In addition to widespread vaccinations, O'Leary forecast that pre-departure PCR tests, which can cost more than 100 euros ($120.67), would fall in price by the summer, further opening up Europe and Britain for travel.

The British government's ban on non-essential international travel to and from England will remain until at least May 17, but a UK taskforce is expected to provide more clarity for holidaymakers on April 12, when it is due to report on proposals for how to restart international travel.

O'Leary, however, called for swifter action to reassure holidaymakers.

"We don't need a taskforce, we just need action," O'Leary said. "The real challenge is timing here ... we need to give them the clarity to book their summer holidays."

At the hearing of parliament's transport committee, O'Leary repeatedly called on the government to scrap Air Passenger Duty for one to two years, saying removal of the tax on passengers would be the single most effective measure to stimulate the market.

Ryanair expects to fly more than 27 million people in the year to the end of March and O'Leary said the consensus forecast for the company's financial year was for a loss of about 850 million euros ($1.03 billion).

He said the airline would then hope to operate at close to break-even for the following financial year to March 31, 2022.

ryanair airline coronavirus pandemic PCR tests international travel British parliamentary committee

Ryanair hopes for 60-70pc of normal traffic this summer

Senate elections: ECP's monitoring cell receives complaints from Balochistan Assembly

PM Imran casts vote for Senate elections

Faisal Vawda resigns from NA to avoid disqualification

Blinken talks with Guaido about 'pressure' against Maduro

Pakistan to get 10mn free coronavirus vaccines from COVAX by June

Senate polls: Fawad confident PTI's Hafeez Shaikh to get over 180 votes

Lawmakers offered a carrot of uplift funds?

Adviser spells out reasons: Sugar, wheat cotton behind import bill hike

PSM LoI to be published at the end of month

Over Rs1trn borrowed for budgetary support

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters