Pakistan
PTI lawmakers to vote under leadership decision: Haleem Adil Shaikh
- He said all the PTI MPAs seconded the decision of their party to this effect.
03 Mar 2021
KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Wednesday said that his party legislators would cast their votes merely under the leadership decision.
He said, "We believe in the vision of our leadership." He stated this while talking to media persons after casting his vote for Senate seats in the Sindh Assembly premises.
Haleem said they would cast their votes to only those candidates whom their party tickets were issued.
He said all the PTI MPAs seconded the decision of their party to this effect. He also lambasted at the Sindh government and claimed that the provincial government was afraid of him.
