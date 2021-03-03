Javed Afridi teases MG3 yet again

Morris Garages (MG) representative in Pakistan, Javed Afridi on Wednesday yet again teased that upcoming hatchback of the company.

In a tweet, Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi owner, stated need more Zalmi colours in life.

This is not the first time the key stakeholder in the auto company teased the four door vehicle.

Last month, Afridi posted a video of the vehicle and asked public about its price.

The MG3 is a 1500cc subcompact hatchback, which features a 1.5 litre engine with a 5 speed manual and a 4 speed automatic transmission.

The car also comes with premium features like cruise control, 8” touchscreen infotainment screen, rear parking sensors, six airbags, emergency braking assistance, hill hold control and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TYPS).