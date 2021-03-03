Markets
LME official prices
LONDON: The following were Monday official prices....
03 Mar 2021
LONDON: The following were Monday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2215.00 2154.50 9198.00 2075.00 18655.00 24505.00 2788.50 2165.00
Cash Seller &
Settlement 2215.00 2154.50 9198.00 2075.00 18655.00 24505.00 2788.50 2165.00
3-months Buyer 2235.00 2165.50 9148.00 2086.50 18675.00 23031.00 2804.00 2168.00
3-months Seller 2235.00 2165.50 9148.00 2086.50 18675.00 23031.00 2804.00 2168.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 21411.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 21411.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.