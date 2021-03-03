Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
03 Mar 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===================================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===================================================================================================================
Babri Cotton 31.12.2020 (218.303) (59.78)
Mills Limited Half Year
Janana Demalucho 31.12.2020 155.239 32.44
Textile Mills Limited Half Year
Wyeth Pakistan Ltd 30.11.2020 25% (F) (131.189) (92.28) 29.03.2021 22.03.2021 to
Year End 11:00.a.m. AGM 29.03.2021
Dawood Hercules 31.12.2020 Nil 3,727.994 7.75 27.04.2021 21.04.2021 to
Corporation Year End 11:00.a.m. AGM 27.04.2021
(Unconsolidated)
Dawood Hercules 31.12.2020 42,630.241 15.76
Corporation Year End
(Consolidated)
Amtex Limited 31.12.2020 (46.138) (0.18)
Half Year
The Bank of Khyber 30.11.2020 15% 5% 2,151.783 2.15 29.03.2021 23.03.2021 to
Year End Bonus Shares 10:30.a.m. AGM 29.03.2021
Sanofi-Aventis 31.12.2020 200% (F) 493.067 51.12 23.04.202 13.04.2021 to
Pakistan Limited Year End 110:00.a.m. 23.04.2021
AGM
Metropolitan Steel 31.12.2020 (3.124) (0.10)
Corporation Limited Half Year
Shell Pakistan Ltd 31.12.2020 Nil (4,821.027) (45.05) 21.04.2021 07.04.2021 to
Year End 10:30.a.m.AGM 21.04.2021
(HBLTFC2) Habib 20.03.2021
Bank Limited to 26.03.2021
Archroma Pakistan Limited 25.03.2021 17.03.2021 to
10:00.a.m. 25.03.2021
EOGM
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd 26.04.2021
02:00.p.m.AGM
Unity Foods Limited 22.03.2021 16.03.2021 to
09:30.a.m. 22.03.2021
EOGM
===================================================================================================================
