KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=================================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =================================================================================================================== Babri Cotton 31.12.2020 (218.303) (59.78) Mills Limited Half Year Janana Demalucho 31.12.2020 155.239 32.44 Textile Mills Limited Half Year Wyeth Pakistan Ltd 30.11.2020 25% (F) (131.189) (92.28) 29.03.2021 22.03.2021 to Year End 11:00.a.m. AGM 29.03.2021 Dawood Hercules 31.12.2020 Nil 3,727.994 7.75 27.04.2021 21.04.2021 to Corporation Year End 11:00.a.m. AGM 27.04.2021 (Unconsolidated) Dawood Hercules 31.12.2020 42,630.241 15.76 Corporation Year End (Consolidated) Amtex Limited 31.12.2020 (46.138) (0.18) Half Year The Bank of Khyber 30.11.2020 15% 5% 2,151.783 2.15 29.03.2021 23.03.2021 to Year End Bonus Shares 10:30.a.m. AGM 29.03.2021 Sanofi-Aventis 31.12.2020 200% (F) 493.067 51.12 23.04.202 13.04.2021 to Pakistan Limited Year End 110:00.a.m. 23.04.2021 AGM Metropolitan Steel 31.12.2020 (3.124) (0.10) Corporation Limited Half Year Shell Pakistan Ltd 31.12.2020 Nil (4,821.027) (45.05) 21.04.2021 07.04.2021 to Year End 10:30.a.m.AGM 21.04.2021 (HBLTFC2) Habib 20.03.2021 Bank Limited to 26.03.2021 Archroma Pakistan Limited 25.03.2021 17.03.2021 to 10:00.a.m. 25.03.2021 EOGM Pakistan Oxygen Ltd 26.04.2021 02:00.p.m.AGM Unity Foods Limited 22.03.2021 16.03.2021 to 09:30.a.m. 22.03.2021 EOGM ===================================================================================================================

