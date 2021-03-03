ANL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.07%)
Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 03 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===================================================================================================================
                               YEAR                    Profit/(Loss)      EPS         ANNUAL             CLOSURE OF
                              ENDED/     DIVIDEND/         After          (Rs)       GENERAL                  SHARE
                           HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/         Taxation                   MEETING               TRANSFER
COMPANY                     QUARTERLY      RIGHT          (Rs. in                                             BOOKS
                             ACCOUNTS                     million)
===================================================================================================================
Babri Cotton                31.12.2020                    (218.303)       (59.78)
Mills Limited               Half Year
Janana Demalucho            31.12.2020                    155.239         32.44
Textile Mills Limited       Half Year
Wyeth Pakistan Ltd          30.11.2020     25% (F)        (131.189)       (92.28)    29.03.2021       22.03.2021 to
Year End                                                                             11:00.a.m. AGM      29.03.2021
Dawood Hercules             31.12.2020     Nil            3,727.994       7.75       27.04.2021       21.04.2021 to
Corporation                 Year End                                                 11:00.a.m. AGM      27.04.2021
(Unconsolidated)
Dawood Hercules             31.12.2020                    42,630.241      15.76
Corporation                 Year End
(Consolidated)
Amtex Limited               31.12.2020                    (46.138)        (0.18)
                            Half Year
The Bank of Khyber          30.11.2020     15% 5%         2,151.783       2.15       29.03.2021       23.03.2021 to
Year End                                   Bonus Shares                              10:30.a.m. AGM      29.03.2021
Sanofi-Aventis              31.12.2020     200% (F)       493.067         51.12      23.04.202        13.04.2021 to
Pakistan Limited            Year End                                                 110:00.a.m.         23.04.2021
                                                                                     AGM
Metropolitan Steel          31.12.2020                    (3.124)         (0.10)
Corporation Limited         Half Year
Shell Pakistan Ltd          31.12.2020     Nil            (4,821.027)     (45.05)    21.04.2021       07.04.2021 to
                            Year End                                                 10:30.a.m.AGM       21.04.2021
(HBLTFC2) Habib                                                                                          20.03.2021
Bank Limited                                                                                          to 26.03.2021
Archroma Pakistan Limited                                                            25.03.2021       17.03.2021 to
                                                                                     10:00.a.m.          25.03.2021
                                                                                     EOGM
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd                                                                  26.04.2021
                                                                                     02:00.p.m.AGM
Unity Foods Limited                                                                  22.03.2021       16.03.2021 to
                                                                                     09:30.a.m.          22.03.2021
                                                                                     EOGM
===================================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

dividend Bonus announcements psx companies Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange

Dividend/Bonus Announcements

