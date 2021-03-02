British HC meets COAS

ANL
31.47
Increased By
▲ 0.79 (2.57%)
ASC
14.10
Decreased By
▼ -0.84 (-5.62%)
ASL
23.80
Decreased By
▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN
94.75
Increased By
▲ 2.75 (2.99%)
BOP
9.14
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO
9.78
Decreased By
▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
DGKC
134.80
Decreased By
▼ -0.80 (-0.59%)
EPCL
52.25
Increased By
▲ 2.25 (4.5%)
FCCL
24.90
Increased By
▲ 0.28 (1.14%)
FFBL
24.80
Increased By
▲ 0.55 (2.27%)
FFL
15.20
Decreased By
▼ -0.40 (-2.56%)
HASCOL
10.75
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC
84.80
Decreased By
▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
HUMNL
7.00
Decreased By
▼ -0.35 (-4.76%)
JSCL
24.94
Increased By
▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
KAPCO
37.40
Decreased By
▼ -0.45 (-1.19%)
KEL
4.08
Decreased By
▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM
14.45
Decreased By
▼ -0.33 (-2.23%)
MLCF
46.95
Increased By
▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
PAEL
37.19
Decreased By
▼ -1.06 (-2.77%)
PIBTL
11.68
Decreased By
▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
POWER
10.22
Decreased By
▼ -0.28 (-2.67%)
PPL
90.65
Increased By
▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PRL
25.30
Decreased By
▼ -0.80 (-3.07%)
PTC
8.75
Decreased By
▼ -0.20 (-2.23%)
SILK
1.41
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP
38.50
Increased By
▲ 0.40 (1.05%)
TRG
141.60
Increased By
▲ 0.50 (0.35%)
UNITY
29.75
Decreased By
▼ -1.75 (-5.56%)
WTL
1.54
Decreased By
▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
Comments are closed on this story.