Pakistan
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (March 1, 2021) and the forecast for Tuesday (March 2, 2021)....
02 Mar 2021
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (March 1, 2021) and the forecast for Tuesday (March 2, 2021).
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 18-20 (ºC) 70-80 (%) 18-20 (ºC) 70-80 (%)
Karachi 16-18 (ºC) 60-70 (%) 16-18 (ºC) 40-50 (%)
Lahore 28-13 (°C) 75-00 (%) 29-14 (°C) 75-00 (%)
Larkana 15-17 (ºC) 60-70 (%) 16-18 (ºC) 60-70 (%)
Mirpurkhas 15-17 (ºC) 60-70 (%) 15-17 (ºC) 55-65 (%)
Muzaffarabad 21-07 (°C) 80-00 (%) 22-07 (°C) 80-00 (%)
Peshawar 09-12 (ºC) 75-85 (%) 09-12 (ºC) 75-85 (%)
Quetta 00-(-3) (ºC) 60-70 (%) 00-(-3) (ºC) 60-70 (%)
Rawalpindi 26-10 (°C) 80-00 (%) 27-11 (°C) 75-00 (%)
Sukkur 17-19 (ºC) 55-65 (%) 17-19 (ºC) 55-65 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 6:35 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 6:52 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
